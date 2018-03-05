Fashion with a Passion

By: Kathryn Foessel

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 02:09 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 03:56 PM EST

Greenville, SC (WSPA) - It's serious fun for a really good cause!

Fashion with a Passion benefiting Safe Harbor is March 15 at 6:30pm

It will be held at "Avenue", 110 E. Court Street, Ste 600, Downtown Greenville.

For more information go to fashionwithapassionsc.org.

