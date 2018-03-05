Fashion with a Passion
Greenville, SC (WSPA) - It's serious fun for a really good cause!
Fashion with a Passion benefiting Safe Harbor is March 15 at 6:30pm
It will be held at "Avenue", 110 E. Court Street, Ste 600, Downtown Greenville.
For more information go to fashionwithapassionsc.org.
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Suspect arrested, dog killed after standoff with Greenville Co. deputies
- Dog of missing man found dead on side of road in Anderson Co., police say
- Thousands sign petition to make National Holiday for Rev Graham
- Students, alumni brave rain to give back to camp for disabled
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.