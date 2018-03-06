Travel Scene: "St. Pat's in Five Points"

On the Travel Scene, St. Patrick's Day is less than two weeks away and if you are looking for a great party you don't have to go all the way to Savanannh! "St. Pat's in Five Points" is going on in Columbia March 17th and it's worth the hour-and-a-half drive! More than 45-thousand people will be there along with plenty of music, food, and of course green beer! For everything you need to know head over to our facebook page!