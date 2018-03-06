Travel Scene: "St. Pat's in Five Points"

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 08:00 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 08:00 PM EST

On the Travel Scene, St. Patrick's Day is less than two weeks away and if you are looking for a great party you don't have to go all the way to Savanannh! "St. Pat's in Five Points" is going on in Columbia March 17th and it's worth the hour-and-a-half drive! More than 45-thousand people will be there along with plenty of music, food, and of course green beer! For everything you need to know head over to our facebook page!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Don't Miss



wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News - Local

Video Center