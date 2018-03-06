What's Brewing March 5, 2018

By: Scene Staff

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 08:00 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 08:00 PM EST

In tonight's What's Brewing, The Oscars were handed out last night, Netflix just released the first promo for "House of Cards", Lacoste logo switched temporarily to highlight endangered animals, Florida python eats deer, rare blue ice, toddler mesmerized by Michelle Obama portrait.  

