Learn about Regenerative Medicine at a Free Seminar with New Life Medical Center Greenville
Greenville, SC -
New Life Medical Center Greenville
Using Regenerative Medicine to Regain Your Life from Joint Pain
JOIN NEW LIFE MEDICAL CENTER GREENVILLE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW REGENERATIVE MEDICINE CAN NOT ONLY HELP YOU AVOID MEDICATIONS AND SURGERY FOR JOINT PAIN BUT ACTUALLY HELP YOU HEAL YOUR JOINTS AND GET YOU BACK TO LIVING LIFE!
COME TO ONE OF OUR FREE SEMINARS WITH DINNER OR LUNCH INCLUDED…
Tuesday, March 13th at 6:30pm OR
Thursday, March 15th at 12noon
Both will be held at the Hampton Inn on Congaree Road in Greenville. You must REGISTER BY TEXT.
Text NEWLIFE to 91998 or call 864-999-9901 to register for the FREE Regenerative Medicine seminar.
