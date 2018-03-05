Open House at Spartanburg Methodist College

By: Kristina Smith

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 03:07 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 03:07 PM EST

Spartanburg, SC - High school students, homeschool students and parents are invited to attend SMC's Spring Open House on Saturday, March 17. 


Students and families can learn about SMC's Full Tuition Scholarship, which is available to any student who receives the SC LIFE Scholarship. SMC's Spring  Open House is on Saturday, March 17, from 8:30 am - 1:30 pm and includes lunch in the campus dining hall and a campus activities fair. The Open House is free and high school students and families are encouraged to attend. 

