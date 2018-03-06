Wearing Vintage NOW with Top Drawer

Greenville, SC -

WEARING VINTAGE NOW

Wearing Vintage Today: Discovering the best quality finds and wearing them without looking like you're in a period movie. Lots of vintage pieces made better than clothing today, and they don't have to be expensive! We've collected the best pieces so you don't have to endlessly search estate sales, antique stores, and thrift shops!

· The Everyday:

o Vintage Top: Paige medium wash skinny jeans and vintage pink, yellow, and gold top with bugle beading at collar. Pair with neutral pointed flats or pumps for a polished look. Works for: casual office, drinks & dinner with friends. Day on the town. (No label, but you can tell quality by the fabric & construction).

o Vintage Accessory: Christopher Ross 1976 horse belt. Collector's item. This piece is the outfit, so pair with an understated outfit. White button-down shirt, Hudson jeans, Prada dark brown boots. Mint by Jody Arnold sport jacket.

· The Party:

o Green Long-Sleeved Dress: Custom-made. Shimmer floral pattern, rhinestone detail at waist and collar. Long sleeves. Fun for a spring or summer wedding. Pair with neutral shoes (Stuart Weitzman shown here). Easy hair, no accessories needed!

o Gold Patterned Stretch Dress: Mr. Dino 1960s gold dress. Max Cohen designed not only the dress, but all the prints on the fabrics, as well. Pair with denim jacket and Frye boots to tone down.

· The Formal Occasion:

o Victor Costa Polka-Dot Dress: Polka-dots all over the runways for spring! Also tea-length which is on-trend, as well. Pair with Jimmy Choo open-toe mary-janes. Wrap perfect for more coverage.

o Marigold Floor-Length Gown: Showstopper. Stunning color and cut. Silk-satin. Perfect for a black or white tie event. Paired with Jimmy Choo patented strappy pumps.

