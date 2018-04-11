911 calls from robbery involving 2 fmr. Clemson football players released

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) - 911 calls from a robbery that left two former Clemson football players behind bars were released Tuesday.

In the calls, a victim says they targeted one of their former teammates while he was at work.

"I'm pretty sure they're on the football team ... because not only are they ginormous, but my boyfriend is also on the football team, so I think they knew him from that," the victim said in the call.

CJ Fuller and Jadar Johnson were arrested after police said they and another man forced their way into an apartment on Sloan Street and took cash and a cell phone.