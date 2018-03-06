Almost 90k sign petition for Billy Graham national holiday
(WSPA)--Tens of thousands have signed an online petition to establish a national holiday honoring the late evangelist known as America’s Pastor. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 87,200 people had signed the petition on Change.org. The Raleigh News & Observer reports the petition was recently launched by Kyle Siler of Trinity, N.C. Siler’s goal is to get 150,000 signatures. The petition reads:
Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history—nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories—through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man.”
