City officials petition court for release of Asheville PD body-cam videos

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – City of Asheville officials announced Monday that a petition was filed asking Buncombe County Superior Court to order the release of additional body-worn camera recordings from the Asheville Police Department officers in reference to a 2017 case.

According to a news release from the City of Asheville, the petition is asking the court to release body camera footage related to the August 2017 arrest of Johnnie Jermaine Rush.

“APD is not allowed to release body-worn camera recordings in the absence of such a court order, because they are not considered public records under North Carolina law,” according to the release. “The petition states that under the circumstances of this case, the City believes release is necessary to provide the public with full disclosure of the circumstances surrounding the arrest and to allow the City to provide the public with all relevant information to understand the events that transpired on August 24 and 25, 2017.”

We reported last week that the a timeline released by Asheville Police shows it took 5 months for a criminal investigation to be launched into a use of force case from August of 2017.

Body camera video was obtained by the Asheville Citizen Times showing Johnnie Rush being beaten by Asheville Police Officer Christopher Hickman, after being stopped for jaywalking.

Asheville Police say they received a complaint about the use of force incident the next day. An administrative investigation into officer conduct was launched in late August and the video was showed to DA Williams.

In December the body camera video was submitted to the DA again for him to review whether a criminal charge needed to be investigated against the officer, and in January the DA decided that investigation should go forward.

7News asked Asheville Police why they waited 5 months to request an investigation, to which they didn’t respond.

DA Williams sent a new letter to the director of the SBI on Friday, requesting the SBI to reconsider an investigation that the Western branch of SBI denied twice. The letter reads in part, “A neutral agency should conduct this investigation as the case now involves the unauthorized release of a body-cam video and that raises issues that may compromise a future prosecution”.

The letter goes on to state that when Asheville Police approved DA Williams on December 19th for a second time about the use of force video, they provided Williams with three other videos concerning separate instances relevant to this officer’s compliance with Asheville Police’s use of force’s policy.

7News received a copy of the public personnel file for Officer Hickman, which revealed he had been employed for 10 years with the department and that there were no demotions or suspensions during that time period. The personnel file reveals Hickman voluntarily resigned on January 5th.