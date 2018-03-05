Court date set for man accused in deadly shooting in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man accused in a deadly shooting has had his court date rescheduled for next month.
Cameron McElrath was arrested last month after he reportedly shot Robert Stewart in the head.
That shooting lead to a chase on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County.
Arrest warrants said he rammed a deputy’s car with “intent to kill.”
His first appearance on the murder charge is set for April 5.
