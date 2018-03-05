Court date set for man accused in deadly shooting in Buncombe Co.

By: WSPA Staff

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 05:56 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 06:11 PM EST

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man accused in a deadly shooting has had his court date rescheduled for next month.

Cameron McElrath was arrested last month after he reportedly shot Robert Stewart in the head.

That shooting lead to a chase on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County.

Arrest warrants said he rammed a deputy’s car with “intent to kill.”

His first appearance on the murder charge is set for April 5.

