Court date set for man accused in deadly shooting in Buncombe Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.



BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man accused in a deadly shooting has had his court date rescheduled for next month.

Cameron McElrath was arrested last month after he reportedly shot Robert Stewart in the head.

That shooting lead to a chase on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County.

Arrest warrants said he rammed a deputy’s car with “intent to kill.”

His first appearance on the murder charge is set for April 5.