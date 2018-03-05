FL billboard calls NRA ‘terrorist organization'

By: WFLA

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 11:26 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 11:35 AM EST

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) - PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) — A controversial billboard is a hot topic online drawing fierce criticism from some locals and praise from others.

The billboard plainly calls the NRA a “terrorist’s organization”.

The new Pensacola sign is catching the eye of many, and drivers are reportedly doing a double take to read it.

The message on the billboard comes weeks after a former student killed 17 people with a military style weapon at Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

The billboard was created by a man named Claude Taylor up in the panhandle who is part of an organization called the Mad Dog Pac.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Don't Miss



wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News - Local

Video Center