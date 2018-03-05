FL billboard calls NRA ‘terrorist organization'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Florida billboard. (Provided Photo/WFLA)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) - PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) — A controversial billboard is a hot topic online drawing fierce criticism from some locals and praise from others.

The billboard plainly calls the NRA a “terrorist’s organization”.

The new Pensacola sign is catching the eye of many, and drivers are reportedly doing a double take to read it.

The message on the billboard comes weeks after a former student killed 17 people with a military style weapon at Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

The billboard was created by a man named Claude Taylor up in the panhandle who is part of an organization called the Mad Dog Pac.