FL billboard calls NRA ‘terrorist organization'
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) - PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA/WKRG) — A controversial billboard is a hot topic online drawing fierce criticism from some locals and praise from others.
The billboard plainly calls the NRA a “terrorist’s organization”.
The new Pensacola sign is catching the eye of many, and drivers are reportedly doing a double take to read it.
The message on the billboard comes weeks after a former student killed 17 people with a military style weapon at Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.
The billboard was created by a man named Claude Taylor up in the panhandle who is part of an organization called the Mad Dog Pac.
