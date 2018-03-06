Greenville County taxpayers could foot bill for Sheriff lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - On Friday, attorneys for both Sheriff Will Lewis and Savanah Nabors, his former employee, filed responses to a judge's recommendation to remove portions of the lawsuit filed against the sheriff.

Former Sheriff’s Office Administrative Coordinator Savanah Nabors sued Sheriff Will Lewis, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County, and Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell in October. The lawsuit claimed Nabors was suggested to sexual harassment and assault from Sheriff Will Lewis during her employment.

Many of the claims in the lawsuit surrounded a taxpayer funded trip to Charlotte in March of last year to discuss the budget, in which Nabors, Lewis, and Kernell attended.

However, the Eleventh Amendment currently protects the sheriff from legal action.

"It says you can't sue a state because ultimately the state writes the check," attorney John Reckenbeil said.

The check would be written out of the Insurance Reserve Fund which pays for police if there are any difficulties during the course of their employment.

However, Nabors' attorneys state that the Eleventh Amendment should not apply to Sheriff Lewis, specifically as it relates to the sex involved in the case.

In the response it states: The Sheriff and GCSO have confirmed in response that factual issues remain as to whether the Sheriff was acting in the course and scope of his employment at all relevant times:

2. Please admit that Sheriff Will Lewis and Joseph Kernell were acting within the course and scope of their official duties at all times periods described in the Plaintiff's complaint.

Response: Denied.

"This is the first time we've really seen that the sheriff's office lawyers have said that he may not have been acting as sheriff, he could have been acting as Will Lewis," Reckenbeil said.

Reckenbeil says if that's the case, there's an issue.

"Well if they were acting outside of the scope of their employment, Insurance Reserve Fund is not going to pay," Reckenbeil said.

If Sheriff Lewis was not acting in his official role when a sexual encounter with Nabors incurred, then any fees that need to be paid would most likely come out of the General Fund.

"The people of Greenville County could get stuck with the bill for this," Reckenbeil said.

Nabors' response also confirms that she has been given a "right to sue" letter from the EEOC which pushes her sexual harassment in the workplace claim forward. Reckenbeil says that should truly be the center of this case.

"The focus should be what was the environment like when they were working...Was he constantly demanding, and those are the allegations that I think have more weight than some sort of sex that was taking place in Charlotte," Reckenbeil said.

With the objections to the magistrate judge's recommendation filed, federal judge Donald Coggins, who is presiding over the case, will now have to approve or deny the recommendation. He could make his decision within the next couple months.