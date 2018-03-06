Help deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Rutherford County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies are searching for Clay James Ladouceur, who was last heard from on Saturday.

Sheriff's office officials said Ladouceur was last known to be in the Chimney Rock area at the Mountain Village Chalets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Marc Duncan at 828-287-6346.

