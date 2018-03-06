Inman man jailed after search prompts school lockouts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kyle Scoggins (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) - A man whose search led to increased security at four schools is behind bars on several charges.

Kyle Austin Scoggins, 21, of Inman is charged with escape, providing false information to police, two counts of petty larceny and 7 counts of receiving stolen goods, according to jail records.

Deputies say Scoggins, who had active warrants, provided false information before running from officers.

The search for Scoggins led Spartanburg County School District One to lockdown Landrum High School on Monday. Landrum Middle, Campobello Gramling and O.P. Earle Elementary schools were placed on lockouts.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on W. Frontage Road. During the investigation, a man later identified as Scoggins, gave an officer someone else's identification and another name.

Scoggins provided another name and was placed under arrest, according to a report.

Scoggins was handcuffed and placed in the backseat of a patrol vehicle that was reportedly locked. The officer stepped away from the vehicle to speak to someone at the scene. When he returned, Scoggins was gone.

Deputies, including a K-9, tracked Scoggins.

The sheriff's office says Scoggins was located on Smith Chapel Road, which is just over a mile from the incident and six miles away from the nearest school.

Scoggins was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center around 6 p.m. Monday.

He remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.