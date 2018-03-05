Investigation into 3 overdose deaths underway in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating three overdose incidents that they said are believed to have been the result of three deaths in the community.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the first overdose incident happened on March 2 at a home on Churchill Downs.

The body of a victim was found near to an off-white powder substance.

According to the release, the second incident happened on March 3 at Motel 6, on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Sheriff’s office officials said another off-white powdery substance was found near the victim’s body.

The third incident happened also on March 3 at a home on Junueau Court and an off-white powder substance was found near the victim.

During the investigation, it was discovered two weeks before that the third victim had been administered two doses of Narcan after overdosing and survived the overdose before losing his life during the March 3 incident.

“Investigators believe that there is a significant cause for concern that the substances consumed by each of these victims was mixed or cut with fentanyl or a similar substance,” according to the release. “According to drugabuse.gov, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50-100 times more potent.”

“We want to warn the public that the problem exists. We urge every friend,and/or family member to intervene if they see or know somebody who might be struggling with drug addiction. Please seek help immediately.”

The following are resources issued by the sheriff’s office that can help people struggling with addiction:

Favor (Face and Voices of Recovery Greenville) 864-385-7757 – http://www.favorgreenville.org

Crossroads Treatment Centers 800-806-6989 – http://www.path2recovery.com

Pheonix Center 864-467-3790 – http://www.pheonixcenter.org