Lockout at schools in Landrum, Campobello & Gramling areas
SPARTANBURG, Co., SC (WSPA) - Spartanburg School District One confirms schools in Landrum, Campobello and Gramling area are on lockout due to a search for a suspect in the area.
During a lockout, no one is allowed inside the school building and students aren't allowed outside.
We will update this article when we get more information.
