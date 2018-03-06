Mother fights for life after hatchet attack, her son under arrest

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of WKRN

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Giles County, Tenn. man is under arrest for beating his own mother with a hatchet.

According to investigators, Cameron Curtis attacked her because he believed she called the Department of Children’s Services to take his 2 children away.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the woman’s home on Oak Grove Road on February 28th.

They found 53-year old Neva Curtis clinging to life. Her head was severely wounded by a hatchet attack.

Lt. Shane Hunter said Cameron Curtis terrorized his mother. “She laid there for 2 hours, praying and begging for her life before he left the residence and called his wife saying he killed his mom.”

Cameron’s wife called 911. When officers arrived they found the mother was alive, and she told them what happened.

According to Neva Curtis, her only son choked her, held a gun to her head, fired it and missed. Then he beat her repeatedly in the head with the sharp end of the hatchet.

According to Lt. Hunter, Cameron Curtis told his mother he didn’t know whether he should kill her quickly or slowly.

The victim’s sister, rushed to the house, and said she was amazed her older sister was still alive.

“They said it was a miracle,” said Amanda Williams.

Williams alleges her nephew has been doing drugs, and maintains Neva never called DCS.

“He’s been acting erratic now,” said Williams. He has 2 small kids, we were worried about them. But we never thought he would do something like this”

When asked what she would say to her nephew, Williams said, “I love him. I will forgive him. But I will never forget this.”

Cameron Curtis is charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder. He is being held without bond.