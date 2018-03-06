National Oreo Cookie Day
Today calls for a celebration and you might want to have a glass of milk standing by.
Today is National Oreo Cookie Day. The national biscuit company Nabisco, first created the Oreo in 1912, originally called the Oreo Biscuit.
It's since become the best selling cookie across the country.
Today you can head to the store and find dozens of varieties of Oreos on the shelves.
