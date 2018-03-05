NC teen charged with making online threat against a middle school

By: Fred Cunningham

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 10:05 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 10:05 AM EST

HENDERSONVILLE (WSPA) - A teenager from western North Carolina was arrested after deputies say he made a threat online against a middle school.

Hunter Scott Aly, 17, of Fletcher was charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property and two counts of communicating threats by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday after bond was set at nine thousand dollars.

Investigators say Aly made an online threat against Rugby Middle School on Haywood Road in Hendersonville. Deputies say they immediately investigated the threat and arrested Aly on Sunday.

