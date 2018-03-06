Seneca doctor, nurses charged with drug crimes
OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) - A Seneca doctor and two of his nurse practitioners have been arrested, according to warrants from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Doctor James Hanahan Jr, and nurse practitioners Carol Meltzer-Beckenhauer and Jessica Glymph are each charged with violations of the drug distribution law by distributing controlled substance with intent to commit a crime.
Warrants for the three state that they conspired to allow the nurse practitioners to distribute schedule II drugs under Dr. Hanahan's DEA number, which they were not allowed to do.
The warrants go on to state that the prescriptions were pre-signed by Dr. Hanahan. DHEC states there is probable cause for the charges because of eyewitness statements, seized evidence and admittance by the subjects.
Hanahan's office was based in Seneca under the name Upstate Family medicine on Radio Station Road. The practice was part of the Oconee Memorial Hospital, which is owned by Greenville Health System.
GHS released the following statement on Tuesday morning:
Greenville Health System placed a family medicine physician and two nurse practitioners at Upstate Family Medicine in Seneca on leave Monday. The action came after the S.C. Department of Environmental Health and Control filed charges against all three for noncompliance with S.C. law when prescribing medicine to patients.
We take patient care and safety very seriously. GHS is cooperating fully with authorities. We are investigating the situation, which will include reviewing our policies about prescribing medications as well as ensuring physicians and team members know and adhere to them."
