Suspect in deadly Georgia shooting arrested in Upstate

By: WSPA 7News

Posted: Mar 06, 2018 01:16 PM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2018 01:17 PM EST

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) - A fugitive named as a murder suspect in Georgia is now in custody in the Upstate.

Officials with the Anderson County Detention Center confirm Tyrus Clark was booked into jail at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and Hart County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday naming Clark as a suspect in the shooting death of Marilyn Clark.

Tyrus Clark is now being held in Anderson County as a "fugitive from justice" and could appear in court as early as Tuesday afternoon.

We are waiting to hear back from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office about the details surrounding Clark's arrest.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Don't Miss



wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News - Local

Video Center