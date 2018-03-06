Suspect in deadly Georgia shooting arrested in Upstate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tyrus Clark (Source: Anderson Co. Detention Center)

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) - A fugitive named as a murder suspect in Georgia is now in custody in the Upstate.

Officials with the Anderson County Detention Center confirm Tyrus Clark was booked into jail at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and Hart County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Friday naming Clark as a suspect in the shooting death of Marilyn Clark.

Tyrus Clark is now being held in Anderson County as a "fugitive from justice" and could appear in court as early as Tuesday afternoon.

We are waiting to hear back from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office about the details surrounding Clark's arrest.