Tractor trailer gets stuck on track, hit by train in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – No one was injured following a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Laurens County on Monday.
According to highway patrol, the tractor trailer tried to cross the train tracks when it got stuck around 11 a.m. near SC-92 near 221.
The tractor trailer was then hit by the train.
No one was cited in the crash.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
