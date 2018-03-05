Tractor trailer gets stuck on track, hit by train in Laurens Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – No one was injured following a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Laurens County on Monday.

According to highway patrol, the tractor trailer tried to cross the train tracks when it got stuck around 11 a.m. near SC-92 near 221.

The tractor trailer was then hit by the train.

No one was cited in the crash.