Tractor trailer gets stuck on track, hit by train in Laurens Co.

By: WSPA Staff

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 04:14 PM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 06:17 PM EST

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – No one was injured following a crash involving a train and a tractor trailer in Laurens County on Monday.

According to highway patrol, the tractor trailer tried to cross the train tracks when it got stuck around 11 a.m. near SC-92 near 221.

The tractor trailer was then hit by the train.

No one was cited in the crash.

