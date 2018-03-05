Did you know: Texas Rangers
(NEXSTAR) - The Texas Rangers franchise will be taking the field for their 58th season this year!
Here are some fun facts you may not know about the Texas Rangers.
- The franchise formerly played under the Monicker of the Washington Senators from 1961-1971.
- Four numbers have been retired under the Texas Rangers: 7 (Ivan Rodriguez), 26 (Johnny Oates, 34 (Nolan Ryan), 42 (league wide for Jackie Robinson).
- The franchise has never achieved a 100-win season, however, they have ended with six 100-loss seasons.
- President George W. Bush was a partial owner in the franchise from 1989-1994.
- The Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise has hosted three All-Star Games: 1962, 1969 & 1995.
- Only one Texas Ranger has pitched a perfect game -- Kenny Rogers on July 28, 1994 against the California Angels
- Nolan Ryan pitched two no-hitters during his time with the Rangers: 1990 & 1991.
Career Top Batting Leaders
Batting Average - .319 Al Oliver
Games Played - 1,823 Michael Young
Hits - 2,230 Michael Young
Home Runs - 372 Juan Gonzalez
RBI - 1,180 Juan Gonzalez
Stolen Bases - 266 Elvis Andrus
Career Top Pitching Leaders
ERA - 3.26 Gaylord Perry
Wins - 139 Charlie Hough
Games Played - 528 Kenny Rogers
Saves - 150 John Wetteland
Strikeouts - 1,452 Charlie Hough
Complete Games - 98 Charlie Hough
Hall of Famers
2018 - Vladimir Guerrero
2017 - Ivan Rodriguez
2011 - Bert Blyleven
2010 - Whitey Herzog
2008 - Rich Gossage
1999 - Nolan Ryan
1991 - Fergie Jenkins
1991 - Gaylord Perry
1966 - Ted Williams
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
