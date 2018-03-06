Woodruff High football coach joining North Greenville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) -

Woodruff High School head football coach Trey Elder is stepping down to join the staff at North Greenville, Spartanburg District Four announced Tuesday.

Elder has guided the Wolverines since 2014, compiling a 28-17 record in four seasons. His first two teams went 10-2 in each year. This past season, the Wolverines finished 2-8 in an injury-plagued campaign and missed the 3A playoffs, their first postseason absence since 2001.

Elder arrived at Woodruff after serving on the staff at Western Carolina. He also has collegiate coaching experience at his alma mater, Appalachian State.

The former Byrnes quarterback played a key role in the Mountaineers national title run in 2005. He was also a state championship-winning quarterback at Byrnes.