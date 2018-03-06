Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bobby Harvey (Anderson Police Dept.)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) - ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) - Anderson police are asking for the public’s help finding Bobby Shane Harvey.

Police say the 44-year-old man disappeared from his work, All Ride, located at 205 US-29 Business. Harvey was last seen on Sunday.

Police say Harvey’s dog was also reported missing, along with Harvey's pickup truck.

Anderson Poilce Capt. Mike Aikens confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the dog was found dead on the side of the road in the Craytonville area of Anderson County by a friend of Harvey's.

Aikens said Harvey's phone was last pinged to that area, but they have not yet found his phone.

Harvey is 6 feet 2 inches, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

His truck is a white 2004 Ford F-350 Ranch Dually with tan colored striping at the bottom. The S.C. license plate is P635126.

Anyone with information of Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lieutenant Carla Roberson with the City of Anderson Police Department at 864-221-8980.

Police provided this picture of a truck similar to the one owned by Bobby Harvey (Source: Anderson Police Dept.)