Suspect arrested, dog killed after standoff with Greenville Co. deputies

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested following a standoff with deputies Tuesday afternoon.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies responded to the 800 block of Boiling Springs Road in reference to a domestic dispute around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they met with one someone outside of the home and learned that another person was inside the home.

According to the release, deputies called out to the person over a PA system, but the suspect refused to come outside.

Deputies surrounded the house and the suspect -- identified as Gregory Tyquan Hill, 26 -- repeatedly opened the door and threatened to release a pitbull on the deputies outside.

Hill then opened the door and released the pitbull who charged at deputies, and at least one deputy fired at the dog and hit it.

According to the release, Hill surrendered to deputies at the scene and was arrested.

The pitbull died at the scene.

Hill and the deputies were not injured in the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, Hill was charged with domestic violence - second-degree and resisting arrest.