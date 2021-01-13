2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Ticket Giveaway

One (1) winner will receive four (4) tickets to the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on January 22, 2021 in Greenville, SC. Tickets must be claimed in person at WSPA-TV Greenville Office (113 Edinburgh Court Greenville, SC 29607). Must be claimed no later than January 20, 2021 at 5:00pm or tickets will be forfeited. See tickets for additional details.

PBR RETURNS TO GREENVILLE WITH 2021 PENDLETON WHISKY VELOCITY TOUR STOP

Tickets Start at $15 for Greenville Invitational, Jan. 22-23

Greenville, South Carolina (16 November, 2020) – Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. will host the second event of the 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) season on Jan. 22-23.

After bucking off in Cedar Park, Texas, Jan. 15-16, the sport’s premier expansion tour will make its first visit to Greenville since 2018. Matching the top bovine athletes bred to buck, a roster of international riders will battle beast for the 8 second whistle. During a sellout 2018 PWVT event in Greenville, Bryan Titman (East Bernard, Texas) rode his way to the buckle with a perfect 2-for-2 performance, besting Reese Cates (Ocala, Florida) by two points.

Tickets for the back-to-back nights of thrills and spills are on-sale now, starting at $15. They can be purchased online at PBR.com/Tickets, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-732-1727. In conjunction with the industry leading protocols from PBR ensuring fan, competitor and staff safety, tickets are only sold in PODs, minimizing crossover and interaction between fan groups. PODs are available in groups from 2-6 seats.

For an enhanced PBR experience, fans in Greenville can now purchase PBR Premium Experiences, which provide a behind-the-chutes look into the toughest sport on dirt.

Premium options include early entry, premium event memorabilia, pre-event question and answer sessions with PBR stars and a PBR 101 presentation.

For more information on 2021 tickets fans can contact PBR Direct at 800-732-1727.

The 2021 PWVT season consists of more than 20 stops, bringing the toughest sport on dirt to cities such as Pensacola, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; and Reno, Nevada, and will culminate at the 2021 PWVT Finals in Las Vegas. While in the Entertainment Capital of the World, the 2021 PWVT champion will don the cherished gold buckle, and receive an automatic bid to the 2021 PBR World Finals. Former PWVT champions include some of the top riders on the globe today, such as Chase Outlaw (2016), Jose Vitor Leme (2019) and most recently Mason Taylor (2020).

Throughout the 2021 season, PBR will continue to commit to providing a safe environment for fans, athletes, employees, and crew by working with its venue partners to implement industry-leading protocols for live events while following health guidance from local and state officials.

About the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

The PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) began in 2014 as the premier expansion tour for the PBR. The Velocity Tour, the sport’s fastest-growing tour, brings to cities across the U.S. the excitement and top-levels of cowboy and bovine talent that fans have come to expect from the sport’s leader. The tour, which is fully produced and operated by PBR, will visit 25 cities in the 2021 season. The PWVT is proudly supported by Pendleton Whisky, Lucas Oil, the United States Border Patrol, Boot Barn, Cooper Tires, USCCA, Union Home Mortgage, TicketSmarter and the South Point Hotel and Casino. Every Velocity Tour event is carried by RidePass, the PBR’s flagship digital network.

About PBR

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 700 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR’s digital assets include RidePass, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.