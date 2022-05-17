2022 North Carolina Primary Election Results

Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
82°
LIVE NOW
Watch 7NEWS at 4PM
Spartanburg
82°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Diane Lee’s Here to Help
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Automotive News
Top Stories
Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID
Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state …
Hall of Fame golfer to speak at BMW Charity Pro-Am …
Deputies investigating brush fires along trail
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏆 Basketball Challenge Contest
🏈 Carolina Panthers
China 2022
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
🏀 Greenville March Madness
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
NFL
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Glover named head football coach at Carolina Academy
Top Stories
Monday’s high school playoffs
Video
Clemson in the hunt at NCAA regional
Gamecocks near top at their NCAA golf regional
States hands off when it comes to NCAA, athlete compensation
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Top Reasons To Incorporate Leafy Greens
Video
Top Stories
Prosperity Group Advisors – Take Your Power Back
Video
Top Stories
Renew Health & Wellness – Get Healthy Inside And …
Video
Spring and Summer Fashion
Video
It’s A Good Time To Visit The Veterans History Museum …
Video
SCDVA 2nd Annual Women Veterans’ Innovation Summit
Video
Community
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Patriot’s Kitchen in Clinton, S.C.
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at El Centenario Mexican Cuisine in Greenwood, …
Video
Top Stories
Let’s Eat at Gather Uptown in Walhalla, S.C.
Video
Italian American Heritage Festival
Video
Let’s Eat at Rural Seed in Columbus, N.C.
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
2022 North Carolina Primary Election Results