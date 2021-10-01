China 2022

Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Back to School
Consumer
BestReviews
Coronavirus
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Newsfeed Now
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Top Stories
Iconic bridge from ‘Winnie the Pooh’ series to be auctioned
Greenville Co. standoff suspect faces additional counts of attempted murder, injured K-9 out of surgery
NWSL calls off weekend games after allegations against coach
Clemson University board approves five-year contract extension for President Jim Clements
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
College Sports
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
Japan 2020
🐯 Mascot Challenge
NFL Draft
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
NWSL calls off weekend games after allegations against coach
Top Stories
Brownell agrees to contract extension as Clemson basketball coach
Clemson preparing for homecoming festivities
Video
High School Red Zone Week Seven preview
Video
Beasts of NL East: Braves beat Phils for 4th straight title
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Financial Friday
Furry Friends
There’s Hope for Healthy Living
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
High School Standouts Demarius Foster, RB, Dorman
Video
Top Stories
Upstate Homes – Listings October 1, 2021
Video
Big Money Management – 55 And Ready To Retire
Video
L&B Furniture
Video
Rise Bakery
Video
Community
BestReviews
#7Kids
Let’s Eat
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Let’s eat at Gameday barbecue in Duncan
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Email Newsletter Signup
Apps
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More China 2022 Headlines
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics