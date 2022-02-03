Photos: Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch

(AP) — Jackie Chan carried the Olympic torch atop the Great Wall of China on Thursday, as Beijing counted down the final day before the Winter Games kicks off in the Chinese capital.

The Hong Kong actor and martial arts expert carried the flame and ran with Chinese Olympic medalists on the second day of the Olympic torch relay.

Chan was cheered by a group of fans and schoolchildren.

He said he wanted to let people around the world to understand Chinese culture and visit China.

China’s two-time taekwondo gold medalist Wu Jingyu, table tennis gold medalist Ma Long and Chinese sport shooter gold medalist Yang Qian were carrying the red and silver torch along the Basaling section of the Great Wall in the chilly morning.

The three-day torch relay for the Beijing Olympics was shortened because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The torch is scheduled to be carried through the three Olympics zones, starting with downtown Beijing before heading to Yanqing district and finally Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province.