Watch: Beijing celebrates first gold

BEIJING (AP) — Spectators in the Chinese capital reacted with excitement this weekend after the country won its first gold medal in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Wu Dajing edged Pietro Sighel of Italy by .016 seconds — or half a skate blade — to win the short track speed skating mixed team relay.

The final results were delayed while the referee reviewed the race.

But China’s first gold of the games brought cheers from a crowd gathered in front of a big screen outdoor TV in Beijing’s Wangfujing shopping district.

The country may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled.

“It was thrilling. I was very excited and was filled with all kinds of emotions as I watched the Chinese team approach the finish step by step,” said Cheng Hongwei, who had stopped to watch while strolling down the main pedestrian street.