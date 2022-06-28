2022 South Carolina Primary Election Runoff Results

Skip to content
WSPA 7NEWS
Spartanburg
79°
LIVE NOW
Watch 7NEWS at 7PM
Spartanburg
79°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Carolina Blends and Brews
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Diane Lee’s Here to Help
Entertainment
First Responder Friday
Let’s Eat
Links We Mentioned
Local News
Murdaugh Mysteries
National News
Only On 7
Politics & Govt.
Press Releases
State News
World News
Zip Trips
Automotive News
Top Stories
Abortion rights advocates rally in downtown Spartanburg
Gallery
Ukrainian survivor: Only a ‘monster’ would attack …
Beaufort Co. paramedic loses 125 lbs. to donate kidney
Video
Spartanburg Humane Society seeking donations to fix …
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
7 Day Forecast
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
📡 Radar
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
Webcams
Weather Email Alerts
Weather Week
Sports
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson Tigers
🏀 College Basketball
College Sports
⛳ First Tee
🏀 Greenville March Madness
Greenville Triumph
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
NASCAR
NFL
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
ACC announces new football scheduling model
Top Stories
Deshaun Watson’s legal team set to face off versus …
Boston becomes first Gamecock to win Collegiate Woman …
First Tee Series: Girls’ participation on the rise
Video
Luke Kuechly to enter Panthers radio booth
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Carolina Eats
The Southern Table with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Open Road
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Village Kitchen
Video
Top Stories
Prosperity Group Advisors – Tax Strategies and Inflation
Video
Top Stories
First Tee Seeing Increase in Girls’ Participation
Video
Power Swabs Fourth of July Special
Video
Fashion Trend Tuesday – Summertime Animal Fashion …
Video
Upstate Homes – Listings June 24, 2022
Video
Community
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Caring For The Carolinas
Community Calendar
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Greer Relief asking for donations to help community …
Video
Top Stories
June 2022 Caring for the Carolinas Community Service …
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Report It!
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
CW 62
About CW62
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
2022 South Carolina Primary Election Runoff Results