CONTACT US

EMAIL DEPARTMENTS

Contact Newsroom

Comments and Complaints

Caring For The Carolinas

Sales and Advertising

Your Carolina

BY PHONE

WSPA Main – 864.576.7777

7 News – (864) 587-4462

Your Carolina – 864.595.4637

250 International Drive

Spartanburg, SC 29303

WSPA HISTORY IN PHOTOS

Check out some great photos of WSPA radio and television we found from the 1930s to the 2000s.

Radio Days

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

Long the leader in broadcast technology, and currently the most watched television station in South Carolina, WSPA was the first station in the market to broadcast digital high definition television.

The analog broadcast signal is enhanced with a network of 16 translator sites throughout the mountains of western North Carolina.

The news operation covers 30 counties and three states.

The main studio contains over 43,000 square feet of office, technical and studio space.

We also have a studio located on Main St. in downtown Greenville.

WSPA also has news bureaus in Anderson, and Columbia.