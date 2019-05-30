7 News is the CBS affiliate in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson market, which serves over 800,000 households in the Nations 36th largest television market.
Along with CBS programming and some of the top syndicated shows, 7 News broadcasts more than 8.5 hours of live local news, weather and sports every day. WSPA/CBS local content, sports and entertainment programming is available via WSPA.com, WSPA/DT and WSPA-TV analog channel 7.
CONTACT US
EMAIL DEPARTMENTS
Contact Newsroom
Comments and Complaints
Caring For The Carolinas
Sales and Advertising
Your Carolina
BY PHONE
WSPA Main – 864.576.7777
7 News – (864) 587-4462
Your Carolina – 864.595.4637
250 International Drive
Spartanburg, SC 29303
WSPA HISTORY IN PHOTOS
Check out some great photos of WSPA radio and television we found from the 1930s to the 2000s.
Radio Days
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
Long the leader in broadcast technology, and currently the most watched television station in South Carolina, WSPA was the first station in the market to broadcast digital high definition television.
The analog broadcast signal is enhanced with a network of 16 translator sites throughout the mountains of western North Carolina.
The news operation covers 30 counties and three states.
The main studio contains over 43,000 square feet of office, technical and studio space.
We also have a studio located on Main St. in downtown Greenville.
WSPA also has news bureaus in Anderson, and Columbia.
|TRANSLATOR LOCATIONS
|City
|Ch.
|Location
|Asheville, NC
|8
|Reynolds Mtn.
|Black Mtn., NC
|10
|Allen Mtn.
|Brevard, NC
|2
|Rich Mtn.
|Bryson City, NC
|11
|Fry Mtn
|Burnsville, NC
|2
|Phillips Knob
|Canton, NC
|8
|Chambers Mtn.
|Cherokee, NC
|8
|Jenkins Mtn.
|Franklin, NC
|9
|Winespring Bald
|Greenville, SC
|10
|Paris Mtn.
|Marion, NC
|8
|Mt. Ida
|Mars Hill, NC
|2
|Middle Mtn.
|Marshall, NC
|8
|Roberts Mtn.
|Spruce Pine, NC
|8
|Woody’s Knob
|Sylva, NC
|9
|Kings Mtn.
|Waynesville, NC
|9
|Little Mtn.
|Weaverville, NC
|9
|Baird Mtn.
This is a signal map used with permission from RabbitEars. You can go to the website and see an interactive map. You will be able to zoom in to your neighborhood to see if you will need an indoor or outdoor antenna and how difficult it may be to get a signal.
Map Legend – Signal Difficulty with Antenna Type
|Easy Indoor
|Easy Outdoor
|Medium Indoor
|Medium Outdoor
|Hard Indoor