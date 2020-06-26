Digital Reporting Transparency with WSPA & Digital on 5th

TV   INTERNET   SEARCH   SOCIAL   OTT   EMAIL

Digital Reporting Transparency

wspa logo
D5 logo

RADICAL TRANSPARENCY

Digital on 5th has the ability to tell you exactly how your digital campaign is performing in an easy to understand way.

SCREENSHOT VERIFICATION

The #1 complaint from clients is they don't see their ad appearing on the internet or social.

We can prove your ad delivered with screenshots of the websites wheere it appeared, time and placement.

TRANSPARENCY

You will be able to see what sites and apps the ad appeared. Every. Single. One.

That's a lot to digest right, but our easy to use DATA VISUALIZATIONS make it easy to figure out exactly what is happening with your digital campaign.

FOOT TRAFFIC

You will be able to see how your digital ad campaign took your customers to your physical location.

GEOFENCING DELIVERY

See exactly where - on a map - where your geofenced impressions, clicks and retargeting happened. Click Here to learn more about geofencing.

AD CREATIVES

You can see how each ad did by campaign to adjust your efforts to make your campaign more effective.

Take a tour of all the products and services we have to offer or select a product below to learn more.

CONTINUE TOUR CONTACT US

TV

6 hours of dominant local news programming each weekday, Your Carolina and CBS Network Programs

LEARN MORE
Internet

Video & Mobile Marketing | Behavioral & Contextual Targeting | Geofencing | Site Re-Targeting

LEARN MORE
Social

Target your advertising to the people on social media who care about your product category or service in your area. We can help with your content and strategy

LEARN MORE
SEARCH

Is your website set up as well as it could be for search? We can help optimize your site and target search terms on Google with AdWords

LEARN MORE
OTT

Get your advertisement on streaming networks like Roku and Hulu

LEARN MORE
EMAIL

Get your message out with email blasts. Custom made for your message and brand.

LEARN MORE

Digital Reporting Transparency with WSPA & Digital on 5th