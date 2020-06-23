Internet Advertising with WSPA

Have you wondered how you can get your advertising on the Internet?

It seems daunting, but it's actually easy and less expensive than you would think with WSPA's digital advertising agency - Digital on 5th.

You can get your message in front of millions of people interested in your product or service.

The best part - NO WASTED MONEY on advertising to people who aren't interested.

We can target your ads to the people and areas who are interested in what you have to offer.

We offer:

Tracking, Transparency, Accountability - Want to see where your ad appeared and how many people saw it? We can do that and a lot more - along with screenshots and more deep dive data than you can imagine. Click Here to see how it works.

Targeted Ads - Your ad appears all over the internet and is shown to those already interested in your product or service. Using technologies such as Ad Retargeting and GeoFencing you can target ads to people who have been to your business or website before - or even a competitor's business. To learn more about targeting Click Here.

Pre-roll Video - Your video ad will appear before video plays on WSPA.com

Sponsorships - Your brand is now associated with a trusted name in local news and entertainment.

Social Media - Facebook ads and video targeted to the people who care about your product or service.

Streaming TV Services (OTT) - More people are cutting the cable and watching streaming services. Use "Over The Top" to get your message in front of these viewers.

Google AdWords & Sponsored Links - Get to the top of search results when someone does an internet search for your product or service.

Native - Your Content, Your Message, Your brand, Our Websites.

Click the links above to learn more about each service.

AD SIZES

DESKTOP

728 x 90

300 x 250

300 x 600

88 x 31

728 x 90300 x 250300 x 60088 x 31 MOBILE & APP

300 x 250

320 x 50

728 x 90 tablet only



300 x 250320 x 50728 x 90 tablet only

VIDEO ADS

Pre-Roll video on Desktop Mobile Video Overlay

Pre-Roll video on Desktop Mobile Video Overlay

7NEWS APP

TAKEOVER FULLSCREEN 300x250 & LOWER BANNER HOMEPAGE BANNER

NATIVE ADS (YOUR CONTENT - OUR WEBSITE)

HOW IT APPEARS ON OUR HOMEPAGE YOUR CONTENT IN AN ARTICLE

Take a tour of all the products and services we have to offer or select a product below to learn more.