Get OTT Advertising with WSPA

Reach the cord cutters and add this important component of advertising that pairs a TV audience with digital analytics and transparency.

With OTT you can reach the right audience at the right time based on Location, Interests and Demographic.

Streaming Devices (Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Google Chrome)

Smart TV's

Gaming Consoles (Playstation, Xbox etc.)

PUBLISHERS & CHANNELS

A&E

ABC

AMC

American Heroes

Animal Planet

aspireTV

AXS TV

BBC America

BBC World News

BET

BET Her

Bravo

BTN

CBS

CBS Interactive

CBS Sports

Cheddar Business

Cheddar News

Chiller

CLEO TV

CMT

CNBC

CNS

Comedy Central

Cooking Channel

CW

Destination America

DirectTV/AT&T

Discovery

Discovery Family

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XB

DIY Network

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN U

Filmrise

Food Network

Fox

FOX News

FOX Sports

Free From

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

FYI Game Show Network

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies

HearstTV

HGTV

History

IFC

Law & Crime

Lifetime

Logo

MLB

Motor Trend

MSNBC

MTV

MTV 2

MTV Classic

NatGeo

NBC

NBC Golf

NBCU

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Oprah Winfrey Network Oxygen

Paramount Network PeopleTV

Philo

Pluto

REVOLT

Science Channel

SEC Sports

Sprout

Sundance

SyFy

Tastemade

TeenNick

TLC

Travel Channel

Turner (CNN)

TV Land

Univision

Uptv

USA

VH1

Viacom

Viceland

WE tv

XUMO

