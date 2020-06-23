Search Engine Optimization, Marketing & Retargeting

SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION

Have you searched for your website? What appears in the search results? Does it look the way you want? Is your website appearing on the first page of search results when you look for your product or service for your area? Do I have a Google Webmaster account and is my site registered? Have you claimed your business with Google?

You may not even know to ask these questions and the person who built you site may not have even considered it.

If you don't know the answers to these questions - you could be missing a big opportunity to reach the people looking for what you have to offer.

Many business websites out there are built by developers who aren't optimizing your site for search. Either because they don't know how or they don't know your business well enough to optimize your pages.

We can analye your website to see what you are doing right, and give you a full report on what you can improve with your site's SEO with concrete examples and tactics to get your site to rank higher in search results.

SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING

There are a lot of businesses in your area that may offer the same product or service as you. How to you get your business at the top of the search results? Great SEO is a part of it, but what if you could jump to the head of the line? That's where Search Engine Marketing comes in.

You can pay to get your ad at the top of the search results and you only pay if the someone clicks on your ad! You can even track call generated by ads, how long they lasted. 65% of clicks are on paid listings, according to Google. Here are some examples of what they look like.

SEARCH RETARGETING

Did you know you can target ads to keywords users have searched on other sites? Find out how by watching the short explainer video below.

Take a tour of all the products and services we have to offer or select a product below to learn more.