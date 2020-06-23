Social Media Advertising

PEOPLE SPEND A LOT OF TIME ON FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

People are on Facebook - all the time. According to Facebook, there are 1.5 million subscribers in our viewing area alone. The average person spends 2 hours and 24 minutes a day on the platform, reported by techjury.com.

That's a lot of potential to get some eyeballs on your ad. We can help you reach that audience with targeted ads in their newsfeeds.

Facebook's algorithim can narrow down your specific audience, to their location, demographics, interests and behavior. You can rest easy knowing that the money you are spending is putting your advertisement in front of the exact audience you choose.

Target users who are near your business

Target users based on their likes, behaviors, interests and demographics

Target users who are similar to your customers

Facebook ads look similar to content the user is already seeing based on their interests

AD EXAMPLES



VIDEO

LINK

WSPA SPONSORSHIP EXAMPLES

