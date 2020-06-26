Digital Ad Targeting with WSPA & Digital on 5th

TARGETED DIGITAL ADS

Want to target ads to a person who is looking for your product or service, either from you - or a competitor? We can help.

GEOFENCING

Geofencing uses gps data to deliver targeted ads to mobile devices in a specific geographic area. Those areas could be your competitor's business or other similar or complementary businesses.

Campaigns can also be set up for "conversion zones" around your business. This can provide additional reporting to track how many people walked into your business as the result of seeing your ad.

EVENT RETARGETING

Event retargeting targets specific audience with mobile ads who have been to an event. Events could be anything like such a concert, sporting event, business conference - you name it.

We set a location and time for the event and you can target anyone who was in that location during that time period.

