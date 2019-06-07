Advertise with WSPA

Using the foundation of WSPA-TV and WSPA.com, coupled with the capabilities of a full in-house digital/social media marketing enterprise, our job is simple:

We keep your marketing message from being ignored!

We are a multiplatform marketing resource that uses cutting edge tactics to help you reach the RIGHT PEOPLE, with the RIGHT MESSAGE at the RIGHT TIME:

  • A proven local website averaging more than 944,000 unique visitors per month.
  • Video and Mobile Marketing
  • Behavioral Targeting
  • Contextual  Targeting
  • Site Re-Targeting
  • Search and Social
  • Geographic, Demographic
  • Website, Blogging and other New Media Consultation

WSPA-TV (CBS) is South Carolina’s Most Watched Station in the Spartanburg-Greenville-Asheville-Anderson market.

WSPA airs 5 hours of dominant local news programming each weekday and provides the market’s only locally produced daily talk/entertainment show, “Your Carolina with Jack and Meagan”, broadcast in HD, along with a host of top rated syndicated and CBS Network programs.

For questions about advertising on wspa.com and WSPA-TV, 7News, contact:

Greenville Office: Libby Spencer lspencer@wspa.com 864-255-3215

Spartanburg Office: Jeff Klopfenstein jklopfenstein@wspa.com 864-595-4616

Flying Ace Project Form

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store