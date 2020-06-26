Digital Reporting Transparency with WSPA & Digital on 5th

RADICAL TRANSPARENCY

Digital on 5th has the ability to tell you exactly how your digital campaign is performing in an easy to understand way.

SCREENSHOT VERIFICATION

The #1 complaint from clients is they don't see their ad appearing on the internet or social.

We can prove your ad delivered with screenshots of the websites wheere it appeared, time and placement.

TRANSPARENCY

You will be able to see what sites and apps the ad appeared. Every. Single. One.

That's a lot to digest right, but our easy to use DATA VISUALIZATIONS make it easy to figure out exactly what is happening with your digital campaign.

FOOT TRAFFIC

You will be able to see how your digital ad campaign took your customers to your physical location.

GEOFENCING DELIVERY

See exactly where - on a map - where your geofenced impressions, clicks and retargeting happened. Click Here to learn more about geofencing.

AD CREATIVES

You can see how each ad did by campaign to adjust your efforts to make your campaign more effective.

