Animal lovers react to malnourished cows found in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC — Deputies said 12 cows are still being treated at an Anderson County animal clinic after they were recently found malnourished on a man’s property.

Investigators tell 7-News– it was those in the community who tipped the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office about these animals. Now deputies want you to beware that people are always watching and so are they.

“We received a complaint from the general public in reference to multiple cattle in a field that looked ill treated,” said Sgt. Mark Davis, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with the Animal Control Division.

Davis said the cows were rescued from an address on Walker Circle. According to deputies, David Walker has been charged with 12 counts of ill treatment to animals. They also said he’s charged with six other charges. This after deputies said they spotted six cows on the land not properly buried.

” To sit out there and let the animals starve to death is just inhuman. It’s senseless and uncalled for,” said James Simpson, a concern resident.

Simpson often passes by this area for work. The owner of five dogs said he’s furious and trying to understand how this could happen.

“An animal would love you probably more than you’d love them. They’re more devoted to you than any friend you could have,” Simpson said.

Sgt. Davis said sadly, these cases are common and they investigate them everyday. But he also said there’s help.

“We help people all the time during rough patches. The problem is when people don’t except the help or don’t follow the help, then the Sheriff’s office or that agency has to go to plan B. And plan B is where we have to intervene,” Sgt. Davis said.

They want to use this case to reinforce how serious they take animal cruelty and mistreatment of all animals.

“Agencies across this state and across this country are starting to take animal cruelty very seriously because of the link it has with other crimes as well,” Sgt. Davis said.

Simpson said having an animal is an obligation that people should hold with integrity. He said if they don’t, they belong behind bars.

“I mean really, there’s no excuse. Not this day and age there’s no excuse. People like that need to be prosecuted. Bottom line–you don’t let an animal go like that. That’s just cruel. Naw, that don’t happen,” Simpson added.

Deputies said Walker has been very cooperative during this entire investigation. They tell 7-News, he turned himself in, signed his own bond and has been released. Now he’s just awaiting his first court appearance, officials said.

Deputies said the cows are being treated at Dr. Martin’s Clinic in Anderson County. Dr. Martin tells 7-News, those animals are doing well.