Bon Secours CEO talks new partnership and commitment to public health

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WSPA is partnering with Bon Secours St. Francis Health on a new series called "Ask the Expert." Each week, medical professionals will answer viewer questions about a variety of health topics. CEO Craig McCoy spoke about the new series and public health issues facing the Upstate.

McCoy is a Greenville native and Furman graudate, and he began his career as a paramedic. "When I started working for EMS, I started seeing parts of the community that I didn't realize even existed, because I had never been there. I had never been to areas, that to a large degree, are heavily impoverished," McCoy said.

The experience shaped his desire to make a positive impact on the community he grew up in. "While our core business is taking care of sick people and providing the highest quality of care that we possibly can, it goes beyond that," he said.

When asked about public health and socioeconomic issues facing the community, McCoy spoke about a handful of issues, including the opioid crisis, human trafficking, and access to affordable healthcare.

"We work closely with our physicians, all the time for instance, with the opioid crisis, looking at prescribing patterns. [We] look at alternatives in pain medication, what are things we can do from a practice standpoint to hopefully get upstream on that issue," McCoy said.

McCoy said Bon Secours St. Francis is also tackling human trafficking. "We held a human trafficking symposium just last week. It was our second year of doing that. What i hear a lot of peole saying is they were aware of the issue, they've heard about the issue, but they don't think about it here. What a lot of people don't realize is that Atlanta and Charlotte are both in the top-10 in the nation in human trafficking, so I-85 running through makes us a hot bed, just by our location."

On affordable healthcare, McCoy said, "There's still a very large presence of uninsured individuals in the state of South Carolina, and the lack of Medicaid expansion has adversely affected that, so money that's would have flown into, would've come into the state from the federal government, is going to other states to fund their programs."

McCoy also spoke about the new "Ask the Expert" segment. "We're excited about our partnership with WSPA and working together to basically get the message out on the work we're doing in the community, not just in regard to services we offer in the high quality care that we offer here, but what are we doing to work in the community, to change the face of the community for the better," he said.



To submit a health question for the "Ask the Expert" series, visit: https://www.wspa.com/ask-the-expert.

