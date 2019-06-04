With 43 years in broadcasting, native Carolinian Tom Crabtree is one of the best known and most experienced television news anchors in the Carolinas.

Tom co-anchors the 6, 10 and 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts on 7News on WSPA-TV.

Tom has received numerous awards during his career in broadcasting. He was named “2013 Television Anchor of the Year” for both North and South Carolina by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. He was named 2006 “Television Anchor of the Year” by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association and was runner-up for the honor in 2005 and 2007.

He has also been honored for his special reports on South Carolina’s Confederate flag controversy and the recovery of the Civil War submarine H.L. Hunley.

Several newscasts co-anchored by Tom have won Southeast Regional Emmy Awards and nominations.

Tom has moderated numerous political debates and interviewed top politicians, and he’s covered six hurricanes, including Hugo in September 1989.

Tom’s special report in 2007 on his personal experience with sleep apnea was described as a “lifesaver” by many of his viewers. He received hundreds of letters, e-mails and telephone calls.

He emceed the live statewide television broadcast of the 1996 “Miss South Carolina Pageant.”

Tom has lived in Spartanburg since 1981 when he joined WSPA Radio as a reporter and news director. In 1983, Tom joined WSPA-TV. Before going to the television anchor desk fulltime in 1993, Tom held the positions of assignment editor, Spartanburg bureau reporter, Greenville bureau chief and weekend anchor.

Prior to his career in television, Tom worked in radio news departments in Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids and Salisbury, North Carolina as well as Spartanburg. Tom’s radio career included two years as football play-by-play announcer for Catawba College in Salisbury.

Tom’s career with 7 News has taken him to England, France, Israel and Switzerland for special reports.

Tom actively supports numerous local charities, including SC Alzheimer’s Association, Mobile Meals and the March for Babies.

Tom is well-known locally as a musician. He is leader of “Rock and Roll Reunion,” a classic rock, beach and blues band that debuted in 1995. He plays guitar in the band.

Tom’s hobbies include guitar, attending rock concerts, basketball, landscaping, history, gardening and traveling in the Carolinas (particularly chilling out at the beach).

Tom is a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communication from N.C. State University.

Tom and his wife Gayle have been married 39 years.

Gayle is retired as Director of Recreation for the Spartanburg County Parks and Recreation Commission.

Tom and Gayle have two daughters, Lauren Crabtree Anderson (husband Alex) and Kayla Hill Crabtree. Both are graduates of Clemson University, and they live and work in Spartanburg County. Lauren works in mortgage lending. Kayla is an 8th grade English teacher at D.R. Hill Middle School in Spartanburg District 5.

The Crabtrees worship at Milestones Church in Spartanburg, where they are involved in many activities.