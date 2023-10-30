The 2022-2024 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback are being recalled for a replacement power steering rack that was incorrectly assembled and could cause tire damage in certain trims, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

Honda replaced the electronic power steering rack on certain models, but the assembly of that replacement had an incorrect stroke length setting. This can cause the tire to rub against the lower front suspension parts or tie rod, and could cause tire damage.

The recall encompasses 176,410 new Civics, but only in top Touring and Sport trim levels. The driver may notice unusual noise from the front suspension while turning.

The Civic was redesigned for 2022, marking the 11th generation of the popular compact car. This marks the first recall of the new Civic, but owners have complained of steering issues on the nhtsa.gov safety recall site. Honda said it is not aware of any warranty claims, injuries, or deaths related to the issue.

Owners can expect notification by mail by Dec. 4, and will be instructed to visit a Honda dealer to have the repair completed. The dealer will replace the rack if defective at no cost to owners. Reimbursement will also be provided to owners who have paid for the repairs on their own.

For more info, contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or visit the Honda’s recall site.

Related Articles