Buick will add a new compact crossover to its U.S. lineup this summer in the form of the 2024 Envista.

The Envista debuted in China last summer, and Buick on Monday provided details for the U.S. market.

Measuring 182.6 inches in length, the Envista is about an inch shorter than Buick’s Envision compact crossover and is differentiated by a coupe-like profile. Storage space measures up to 42 cubic feet thanks to 40/60-split folding rear seats.

The Envista’s shape was dictated by the design language previewed by Buick’s Wildcat EV concept unveiled last year. The overall design is characterized by the forward-leaning nose, slit-shaped lights, and a revised tri-shield Buick badge.

2024 Buick Envista

The interior features a simple design that is dominated by a curved panel integrating a pair of screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Together, the screens measure 19.0 inches, with the infotainment screen making up 11.0 inches of the total.

The vehicle will be offered exclusively with a 1.2-liter turbo-3, rated at 136 hp. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and will power the front wheels only.

2024 Buick Envista

Buick will offer the Envista is three grades—Preferred, Sport Touring, and Avenir—with prices starting from $23,495, including destination. Standard items will include the aforementioned dual screens for the dash, as well as a handful of electronic driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking and active lane control. Handy items like blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, and adaptive cruise control will be available.

Every Envista will have a solid rear axle, but the top Avenir trim will come standard with a rear Watts link suspension for added comfort, and this will be an option on the Sport Touring. The Avenir will also come standard with 19-inch wheels, while the Sport Touring will get 18s.

