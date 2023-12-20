The 2024 Lexus RZ bucks the trend of rising prices thanks to the addition of a new entry-level option with front-wheel drive that drops the starting price considerably.

The 2024 RZ lineup starts off with an RZ 300e grade priced from $55,150. That compares to a starting price of $59,650 for the 2023 RZ, when the electric compact crossover was first introduced.

The 2023 starting price was for an RZ 450e grade with all-wheel drive, though. The RZ 450e grade is still available for 2024, albeit with a slightly higher starting price of $59,850.

All figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

2024 Lexus RZ

The RZ 300e has a slightly bigger battery than the RZ 450e (72.8 kwh versus 71.4 kwh), and with only a single motor rated at 201 hp powering the front wheels, the estimated range figure for the entry-level grade is also a good deal higher. The EPA estimate is a maximum of 266 miles, versus 220 miles for the RZ 450e. The RZ 450e features a dual-motor powertrain generating a peak 313 hp.

Lexus said it installed a new subframe in the RZ 300e where the RZ 450e’s rear motor normally sits. The addition of the subframe helps reduce noise and vibrations, according to Lexus.

Other changes for the 2024 model year include the availability of the Copper Crest color in single- and two-tone finishes, as well as the addition of a standard dual-voltage charging cable for 120-and 240-volt outlets.

2024 Lexus RZ

The RZ rides on the same e-TNGA platform found in the Toyota BZ4X and its Subaru Solterra twin. In addition to offering more power (the Toyota and Subaru top out at 214 hp), the RZ is further differentiated via unique tuning of its available all-wheel-drive system. Lexus calls its system Direct4, and says it automatically adjusts torque going to each of the axles to optimize driving feel and stability.

Standard features on the RZ include 18-inch wheels, a 14.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, a power tailgate, a heated steering wheel, LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, 10-speaker audio, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A head-up display, a 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, and 20-inch wheels are all available.

The 2024 RZ is built in Japan and starts sales later in December.

Related Articles