Maserati reminded everyone at Monterey Car Week that the GranTurismo Folgore is still coming.

On Thursday, a video of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco being given a ride in the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore was posted to the Italian automaker’s YouTube channel.

Klaus Busse, head of design for Maserati, and Maria Conti, chief communication officer for the automaker, joined Maniscalco and revealed some key packaging details along with the EV’s 0-60-mph time.

In the video, Busse said the engineers packaged the GranTurismo Folgore’s battery pack in the center tunnel. This allowed the team to keep the car’s weight centered and low, which is appropriate for a sports car. The designer stopped short of confirming the car’s platform, though executives previously told Motor Authority the electric GranTurismo will ride on a Maserati-exclusive platform.

Execs had previously told MA the GranTurismo Folgore would do 0-60 mph in less than three seconds. In the video, howerver, Conti said it’s even faster, revealing the first Folgore (Maserati’s moniker for its electric vehicles) will sprint from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds and have a top speed in excess of 200 mph.

The electric powertrain will have three motors and more than 1,200 hp. It will also boast “class-leading” fast-charging times, according to Maserati, enabled by an 800-volt electrical system featuring inverters from Formula E. Conti noted the GranTurismo Folgore will be able to regain 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging.

Teaser for Maserati GranTurismo Folgore debuting in 2023 Teaser for Maserati GranTurismo Folgore debuting in 2023 Teaser for Maserati GranTurismo Folgore debuting in 2023

The interior hasn’t been revealed and was blurred in the video, but the exterior is clearly visible. The electric GranTurismo will sport an evolutionary design compared to the gas model, with slimmer taillights and familiar shape that’s been refined to be slipperier and more defined. It will be instantly recognizable as a Maserati GranTurismo.

Busse confirmed Maserati has designed a signature sound for its first EV, but stopped short of noting how it will be made.

Look for more information on Maserati’s first electric car as it nears production.

Related Articles