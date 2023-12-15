Alfa Romeo is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle as it aims to become a fully electric brand as soon as 2027, and on Thursday the automaker confirmed the newcomer as the Milano.

Previous rumors pointed to Alfa Romeo calling it the Brennero, after an Italian mountain pass, just like the Tonale and Stelvio. However, Alfa Romeo said it chose a name to signify its Milanese roots and highlight the vehicle’s urban bias.

The Milano will make its debut next April and hasn’t been confirmed for the U.S. The vehicle may prove too small for local roads as it will be a subcompact crossover serving as the brand’s new entry point now that the Giulietta and Mito hatchbacks are gone. The Tonale compact crossover, a plug-in hybrid, is currently the smallest Alfa Romeo sold in the U.S.

Alfa Romeo hasn’t provided any specifications for the Milano but said it will offer the choice of electric or gas powertrains. This suggests it will be related to the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 subcompact crossover twins, which also can be had with electric or gas powertrains, depending on the market.

Jeep Avenger 2024 Fiat 600e

The Avenger and 600’s platform is an updated version of parent company Stellantis’ CMP platform. The CMP platform is designed for subcompact cars and is also found in additional subcompact crossovers sold overseas, such as the DS 3 Crossback and Opel Mokka.

The Avenger and 600, which are also off-limits for the U.S., both come with a 54-kwh battery and a 156-hp electric motor at the front axle. It’s possible the Milano will offer more performance to better suit Alfa Romeo’s sporty positioning.

Alfa Romeo on Thursday also confirmed plans to launch its first electric-only model in 2025. It is rumored to be a replacement for the Giulia sedan. An electric replacement for the Stelvio crossover is rumored to follow in 2026.

