BMW will use the 2023 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este later this week to present a new concept car likely based on the current Z4 convertible.

BMW Group Design Director Adrian van Hooydonk recently posted a teaser drawing on his Instagram page showing what’s likely to be the car’s front quarter panel.

The shape of the side mirror, slope of the fender, and positioning of the fender vent all point to the car in the teaser being based on the Z4.

In his post, van Hooydonk also said he can’t stop thinking about a road trip in a “beautiful two-seater,” which is likely another clue the car is based on the Z4, as the the convertible sports car has only two seats.

Teaser for BMW concept on Adrian van Hooydonk’s Instagram page – May 13, 2023

BMW Group is an official sponsor of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an annual classic car meet on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como. The automaker has presented several concepts at Villa d’Este in the recent past, including 2013’s Pininfarina-designed BMW Gran Lusso and the BMW Motorrad R18 of 2018. Some of Europe’s top coachbuilders have also used the event on occasion to present new designs, so more debuts may take place.

This year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este is scheduled for May 19-21.

